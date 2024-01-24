Kudus Leaves AFCON Speechless

Mohammed Kudus

Two-time AFCON (Cote d’Ivoire 2023) man of the match, Mohammed Kudus, left the competition speechless.

The West Ham star missed the first game against Cape Verde due to a hamstring injury, but impressed in the Egypt and Mozambique games.

The emotionally-stricken midfielder said in a post-match interview “…l am short of words. Thanks to everyone for the vote.”

Kudus distinguished himself in the two games – scoring twice against Egypt, his first AFCON brace and picking the man of the match prize in both games.

Ghana needed a win against Mozambique in their last Group B game to progress to the last 16 stage of the competition, but surrendered their two-goal lead with six minutes remaining.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum