‘I’m Done With Black Stars’

Daniel Amartey

Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey, has said in plain words that he is done offering services for the Black Stars.

His frustration after the Ghana game against Mozambique sent him going almost naked on the pitch at the Stade de Alhassan Ouatarra in Cote d’Ivoire.

He took off his shorts and jersey, leaving only his underpants to demonstrate his frustration.

It took the intervention of a patriotic Ghanaian with a Ghana flag to cover his nakedness.

He was heard saying, “l am done with the Black Stars, take your jersey.”

Amartey lasted less than ten minutes in Ghana’s last Group B game against Mozambique on Monday.

He was benched for the Ghana-Cape Verde and Ghana-Egypt matches.

Amartey has also deleted all his Black Stars-related pictures on Instagram.

Ghana needed a win to progress but surrendered a 2-0 win to draw 2-2 with Mozambique.

Ghana finished the group stage with just two points after three matches.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum