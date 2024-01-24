Akwaaba Festival Launch Set For Friday

Mr. Joe Osae

This year’s Akwaaba Festival, an event being organised to promote Ghanaian cultural heritage, will officially be launched on Friday, January 26 at the National Theatre at 2pm.

The festival, which will take place from March 4 to 6, seeks to project the beautiful and diverse Ghanaian culture and tradition uniquely.

It is expected to be attended by a number of personalities including stakeholders in the creative arts industry and the media.

Some of the activities lined up for the festival include exhibition of products to promote trade, exposure and relationships, music concerts, food bazaar, among others.

The Administrator/Project Director of Akwaaba Festival, Mr. Joe Osae, will speak at the launch ceremony.

BEATWAVES gathered that Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, Executive Director, National Commission on Culture (NCC), will also deliver the keynote address.

The launch ceremony of the three-day festival, which will witness highlife musical performance from some selected acts, will be used to unveil sponsors and supporters of the festival.

The festival is being organised in partnership with National Commission on Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), National Theatre Executive Board, Ghana Export Promotion Council and the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

By George Clifford Owusu