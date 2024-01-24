Burna Boy To Perform At 2024 Grammys

Burna Boy

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, is set to perform at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA.

The Recording Academy announced on Monday, January 22 that the ‘City Boy’ crooner will share the Grammy stage with notable artistes such as Luke Combs and Travis Scott.

The Recording Academy shared the exciting news on their official X handle, stating, “Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS.”

So far, Burna Boy is the only African confirmed for a performance at the 66th Grammys. He received three nominations at the 66th Grammys. His nominations include Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’, Best Global Music Performance for ‘Alone’, and Best African Music Performance for ‘City Boys’.

The 66th Grammy Awards covers 11 fields and 94 categories. The world’s only peer-voted awards, the Grammys, are acclaimed as the highest honour in music.

The 2024 Grammys, officially known as the 66th Grammy Awards, will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, at 8 pm.

On Grammy Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes Grammy Awards content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the Grammy live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy’s digital experience on live.Grammy.com.

Two-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, author, podcast host, and former “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah returns to host the 2024 Grammys, marking his fourth consecutive year as host of the event.

Noah is currently nominated at the 2024 Grammys in the Best Comedy Album Category for this 2022 Netflix comedy special, ‘I Wish You Would’.