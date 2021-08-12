Kofi Dzamesi Gets Bui Power Authority

Samuel Kofi Dzamesi

The immediate past Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority.

His appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare on July 30, 2021.

The former Volta Regional Minister under President John Agyekum Kufour who is a trained Engineer is expected to continue from where his predecessor, Fred Oware left off on a good note.

Mr Oware, a former vice chairman of NPP now works at the Office of the Vice President as senior advisor to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

BY Daniel Bampoe