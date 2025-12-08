Kofi Kinaata Denies Being A Father

Kofi Kinaata

Highlife sensation, Kofi Kinaata, has firmly denied rumours circulating on social media claiming he’s a father, urging his followers to disregard the unverified claims.

The artiste emphasised that his personal life remains just that—personal, and he’s focused on bringing the vibes with his music.

This clarity came to light after Kofi Kinaata, in a post sighted on his TikTok page, which has witnessed over two million viewership, saw him calling out to one Joyce Arthur in the video.

Apparently, most of his followers who commented under the video asked the “Thy Grace” crooner to come clear whether Joyce Arthur is his biological daughter, since they both bear the same surname.

The post, which has since generated over 5,865 comments, had the likes of Crazildea, one of his followers, questioning Kofi Kinaata the paternity of the young girl in question. He wrote, “Kofi, 3y3 Born one, Fa koma wo Nana means the girl is your daughter.”

Kofi Kinaata, in response, emphatically stated that the young girl in question is his niece, saying, “She’s my niece, peace out (emoji).”

In recent times, Kofi Kinaata, in a series of media interviews, revealed that he has plans of walking down the aisle with his woman very soon.

Kofi Kinaata, known in private life as Martin King Arthur, revealed that although preparations are underway, he is yet to settle on an official date for his marriage ceremony.

While Kofi Kinaata did not disclose further details about his bride-to-be, his statement has generated buzz across social media, with fans expressing joy and anticipation for the upcoming union.

Kofi Kinaata recently joined forces with rap King Sarkodie to release “Have Mercy 2”. The track delivers everything fans admire about both artistes: soulful melodies, reflective storytelling, and sharp lyrical craftsmanship.

Kofi Kinaata’s signature wisdom-driven writing blends effortlessly with Sarkodie’s commanding flow, creating a song rich in meaning and cultural depth.

“Have Mercy 2” explores real-life struggles, personal growth, and the everyday challenges that shape the Ghanaian experience.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke