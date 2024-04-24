Kofi Kinaata Grateful To High Grade Family

Kofi Kinaata

Popular Ghanaian highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata, has admitted that the High Grade Family’s support contributed to his success in the music business.

He claims that in order to establish himself in the business after signing, he took advantage of Samini’s fan following.

Speaking on Radio XYZ, Kofi Kinaata claimed that his association with Samini helped him advance his career by giving him stages on which he did not even deserve to perform.

“I am a High Grade Family, and I always will be. They came to take me when I was rapping in my little space, which helped me to develop.

“Samini’s fans instantly became mine after I joined. Samini offered me chances to prove myself during his performance, and I did not let him down. It’s similar to when Sarkodie signs an artiste; the artiste immediately receives the backing of his fan base,” he disclosed.

Born Martin King Arthur, the four-time Ghana Music Awards Songwriter of the Year is noted for his Fante rap and freestyle, and therefore known as the ‘Fante Rap God (FRG)’.

Apart from his rap prowess, he has grown into a very good singer, taking the highlife genre by storm.

Kofi Kinaata is known for hit songs such as ‘Things Fall Apart’, ‘Confession’, ‘Behind the Scenes’, ‘Sweetie Pie’ and the latest one, ‘Thy Grace’.

He has done collaborations with artistes such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy, Jayso, Becca, Kwesi Arthur and a host of others.

His hit song, ‘Things Fall Apart’, released in 2019, topped charts across music platforms, including iTunes Ghana Top 100, Audiomack Ghana Top 20 and Boomplay Afrobeat charts for weeks.