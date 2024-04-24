Naamah Out With New Single

Naamah Atta-Yeboah

One of Ghana’s finest worship ministers in Kumasi, Naamah Atta-Yeboah, has released her first single titled ‘Holy’.

Mrs. Atta-Yeboah, who also serves as the Worship Director for Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) – Main Branch, said the single track was inspired by God’s word in Revelation 4:8.

“The song highlights important attributes of God and the need for our submission to Him and, therefore, the inspiration to call the track Holy,” she explained.

She was hopeful that the track would draw Christians closer to God in worship and also create an awareness of who God really is.

Mrs. Atta-Yeboah said the single was part of songs she recorded on an earlier project.

“Holy is one of the songs from a recording project I embarked on dubbed, ‘This God’,” Mrs. Atta-Yeboah disclosed.

The EP, she noted, was recorded at the latter part of 2023.

The beautiful songstress said her EP comprises spiritual songs aimed at pleasing and glorifying the Most High God and, in essence, stirring up true worship in the hearts of all who encounter them.

Currently, Mrs. Atta-Yeboah is on tour with the single.

She has so far visited about 10 churches in the Kumasi metropolis, including Family Chapel, Church of Pentecost, CCC branches outside the main branch and others.

She revealed that her plan is to ensure that the song becomes notable amongst Christians in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region as well as the entire country.

“I have designed a thorough programme with my amazing manager, Nsanku Pekay and this will help us tour all churches across Ghana, but we are starting with our ‘Jerusalem’, which is Kumasi,” Mrs. Atta Yeboah stated.