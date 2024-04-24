Aklerh Thrills Fans @ Album Launch

Aklerh

Talented female Ghanaian dancehall act, Zebulun Aklerh Ocansey known in the music scene as Aklerh, put up a sterling performance during the launch and listening party of her ‘Dancehall Queen’ EP album.

The much hyped event which was held at Backyard, East Legon in Accra last Friday, attracted a section of the media, including radio presenters, bloggers and DJs.

The event, organised by Revolution Records, was to offer industry players the opportunity to listen to some songs on the EP album and interact with Aklerh.

Ace musician Amandzeba Nat Brew, who graced the event, described the EP produced by the renowned producer Cashtwo and Jeph Green as “Splendid and diverse, and she has a unique voice she’s using quite well.”

On his part, the founder of Guinness Ghana DJs Awards, Merqury Quaye was full of praise for Aklerh.

According to him, “Within this short period that she’s been around, she’s demonstrated what she’s made of, attitude, style and passion, all on point.”

Reggae dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku welcomed Aklerh as the latest addition to the reggae dancehall fraternity, and pledged his support for the budding artiste.

At the launch, Aklerh surprised many when she performed some of the songs on the album.

In a conversation with Aklerh, the MC for the event, King Lagazee of Asaase Radio, she said, “I do reggae and dancehall because that comes naturally to me and allows me to express myself freely although I flow in other genres too.”

She added, “This EP showcases my ability to seamlessly transition from my everyday persona to my bold and expressive self in the reggae dancehall space.”

‘Dancehall Queen’ features a dynamic fusion of Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats.

Tracks include the title track, ‘Dancehall Queen’, ‘Bad Mind’, which features Yaw Grey and Ennwai of Dobble, and ‘Body Good’ featuring Yaw Grey. Other tracks are the love song, ‘Odo’, ‘Bra (Gbodom)’, and ‘Kingman Ting’.