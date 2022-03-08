Koforidua MCE Declares War On Traders

The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly will from Wednesday, tomorrow embark on a massive decongestion exercise across the principal streets of the area.

The MCE, Isaac Appaw Gyasi who announced this at the Meet The Press Series held on Tuesday at the Assembly, served a strong notice to all its citizenry within the municipality of its intentions too soon.

According to him, the assembly together with the Regional Minister and the security command has been engaging key stakeholders such as the transport unions, market queens, and women and chiefs over the past three months to create awareness so as not to infringe on their rights during the decongestion exercise.

He assured that this is going to be a comprehensive programme and for that matter, all drivers who are not associated with any driver unions and as a result do not pay any tax to the assembly will not be allowed to load passengers on the shoulders of the roads in Koforidua township.

“After engagement with the market queens and women, the driver unions, opinion leaders, churches, and all other stakeholders in the new Juaben South municipality for barely about four months ago up till date, we believe this is going to be a very smooth exercise tomorrow” he explained.

He said, ” we are going to make sure that we stump our foot right from the word go from 5am, we will have all our men and women in place, we will not let them bring their items on the pavement, we will be there before they even come”.

The MCE pleaded that there shouldn’t be any political play game attached to the exercise because the decongestion exercise is to make sure that the Koforidua township is well organized, flourishing for the betterment of all therefore there will be no favoritism to anyone found culpable of doing the opposite.

He assured that after successfully embarking on the exercise tomorrow, the New Juaben municipal assembly will enforce its bye-laws to ensure consistency in decongesting Koforidua township.

The decongestion exercise is being spearheaded by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong who has even selected a ministerial committee to supervise and support the exercise.

