Fomena NPP Re-Paints Office

The New Patriotic Party, NPP Executives in the Fomena Constituency of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, re-painted the party office which was early painted and decorated with colors of NDC and that of John Mahama.

Some angry NPP members on Monday staged a protest against the leadership of the party.

They stormed the party office, painted and started changing the traditional colours of the ruling party from Red, White and Blue to Red, White, Green and Black colours of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The members who were spotted wearing red gear besieged the party office and after the painting, decorated it with the photos of the former President John Dramani Mahama.

Their demonstration was in response to failed attempts by the leadership of the party to conduct polling station elections as the party seeks to reorganize its base across the country.

The angry members were with placards with inscriptions such as: “No unopposed in Fomena”, “Let the NPP Constitution work”, “Don’t reward Asiamah and his supporters for disloyalty”, among others.

Convener of the group, Emmanuel Domah said: “We are opposing the imposition of an independent candidate in the Fomena constituency.

He claimed, the constitution of the party was not being followed strictly, adding that some party faithful who helped Nana Addo to win the general elections are being sidelined, and the party is rather favoring those in the camp of the Independent Member of Parliament for this area, Andrew Amoako Asiamah”.

The protesters further called out some members within the party leadership of scheming to bend the rules to favor their sitting MP, Andrew Kwaku Asiamah who won the 2020 parliamentary elections when he broke ranks to contest as an independent candidate.

However, a painter was brought to the party office to repaint the whole office to its original colors which have the symbols of NPP.

The painter as learnt is expected to complete the painting and design the original symbols of the NPP on the building by the close of today.

BY Daniel Bampoe