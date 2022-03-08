Ghana Is The Right Place To Invest– Akufo-Addo Tell Investors In Dubai

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is promoting Ghana high to investors in Dubai to come and invest in the country.

According the President, Ghana is a place where investments are protected by the legal regime.

He extolled the independence of the judiciary which upholds the rule of law and respect for property rights when speaking at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

“We are a country where investments are secured and protected under a governance system where independent judiciary upholds the rule of law and respect for private property rights. Ghana is ready for business, Ghana is land of opportunity for private capital,” he said

He further explained to the investors how Ghana is the right place for them to invest because the country is the safest in the whole of West Africa.

The President said besides the safety, he highlighted a number of initiatives his government has introduced to make businesses flourish.

“As part of the process of formalizing the economy we have amongst others, implemented a digital property address system, issued biometric national identification cards to residents so that every resident will have a unique identification number, ensure paperless transaction at our ports.

“Today, we are the safest country in West Africa, we are the largest recipients of foreign direct investments in West Africa. We are ranked 3rd in the ease of doing businesses index in West Africa.

“We are the new commercial capital of Africa by virtue of our hosting of the Secretariat of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, we are the second largest cocoa producer in the world, we are the largest producer of gold in Africa, we are endowed with considerable deposits of bauxite, iron ore, manganese, lithium, oil and gas, diamond and timber and we are geographically, closer than any other country to the centre of the planet,” President stated.

The Expo aims to forge new partnerships and inspire ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide. It also seeks to raise awareness about the worldwide issues that mankind faces.

The Expo provides several possibilities for networking and the promotion of international connections. Individual pavilions will be set up at Expo 2020, with countries exhibiting their unique cultures and technical innovations.

By Vincent Kubi