Bawumia Salutes Women On Int’l Women’s Day

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has sent a hearty message of commendation and appreciation to all women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The world commemorates the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women every year on March 8.

On his social media handles, Dr. Bawumia showered praises on women for their compassion, and also called for them to be treated equally without prejudice as the word celebrate women today.

“On this special day, I celebrate all women globally for the God-given love and care they offer the world,” he wrote.

“As we mark today we should acknowledge the importance of why women should be treated equally without any bias or prejudice.”

“Women: we are because they are,” the Vice President posted.

By Vincent Kubi