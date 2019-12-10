Koforidua SECTECH Awards Students, Teachers

From left Mr. Okyere (overall best teacher) Middle is Captain Solomon Quainoo and on the right Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi – CEO of Ghana Free zones authority

Over the weekend, Koforidua SecTech has held its 11th speech and prize-giving day.

The ceremony formed part of major events characterizing the School’s 2019 homecoming which was under the theme: “A decade of sustained support to mother SecTech .”

The speech and prize-giving day saw 52 students picking awards in several categories with the overall best students receiving a tablet each.

About 14 teachers took home various items, ranging for fridges, TV sets to wax prints.

The Old Students Association of Sectech used the occasion to donate items worth over GH¢ 15, 000 to the pediatric ward of the Koforidua central hospital.

They donated 20 pulse oximeters which was one of the genuine request the department of the hospital made to the Association.

The Association also donated 30 mattresses, 30 bed sheets and pillows, 10 cartons of assorted detergents, bleach and many more items.

At the award ceremony, the guest speaker, celebrated Ghanaian pilot, Captain Solomon Quainoo, who is also an old student of the school, spoke on the topic “ focus and discipline, the game changers of success .”

Using his personal life story in becoming an astute pilot of Emirates A380 which is the biggest passenger plane in the world, he told the students to exercise a high level of focus and discipline in a fast changing world, else lose out of the game of success.

He used David and Goliath story also to make a case of how discipline and focus is important in the preparation stage of one’s career and education.

He seized the opportunity to call on all members of the association to be active contributors to aid complete their flagship project the multi-purposed assembly hall.

Again, he used the development success of United Arab Emirates to buttress his point that, heavily invested strategic projects changed the fortunes of Dubai and Abu Dhabi which were once a severe desert.

On his part, president of the Association, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, stated that the awards and the ceremony which was sponsored by the association is part of the strategic direct investment they are making into the lives of the continuing students as well as a way to show appreciation to hardworking staff of the school.

Meanwhile, the Association used the homecoming to launch a robotics club which is the brainchild of the association and as well adopted the national science and math quiz team.

Mr. Yeboah said that the association is making a lot of efforts to make Sectech a center of excellence to epitomize their cliché “Eastern Varsity”

The chairman of the speech and prize-giving day, Michael Okyere Baafi, who doubles as the CEO of Ghana Free zones Authority and a candidate in the parliamentary primaries of the NPP in New Juabeng South constituency, presented the overall best WASSCE teacher with a tablet on top of the TV set the association gave him.

He again gave a laptop to the overall best teacher.

The headmaster was not left out of the laptop Mr. Baafi also contributed on the day.