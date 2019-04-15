Kojo Anim Shocks Simon Cowell On Britain’s Got Talent

Kojo Anim

Kojo Anim, UK comedian of Ghanaian descent, gave an incredible performance on Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday night to the surprise of judges and fans of the reality show.

Judge Simon Cowell laughed so much that he reached for the golden buzzer to qualify him to the semi-finals stage of the show.

The father-of-one fell to the ground in tears at the news that he had been handed the music mogul’s safe seat, putting him directly through to the next round.

Anim impressed the panel of Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon with a comedy routine which touched on class, black cabs, childhood and being a young parent.

Arriving on stage, it became clear he knew Dixon from her days in girl-group Mis-Teeq, with the pop star telling the audience, “I’ve known Kojo for many, many years.”

He explained to the crowd at the London Palladium, “I’ve been doing comedy for 20 years

“I’ve spent most of those 20 years encouraging young comedians and helping big-name comedians – opening up for them.”

In the crowd was his six-months-old son Roman and fiancée, and Anim told the judges, “Having a son has really drummed home how important it is that I make something of myself.”

Following his routine, he received a standing ovation and four “yeses” from the panel.

Holden said she had loved hearing “how you have grafted, how you have honed your act, how you have grown your family.”

Dixon added of her friend, “I’m so happy right now. I’ve always respected you but my respect levels have just gone way up there now.”

Walliams, the judge with the greatest stand-up experience, offered warm praise.

“When someone is really funny there is nothing much to say apart from: ‘You are really funny’,” he said.

“You’ve got all the bases covered as a comedian. You’re brilliantly likeable. You’re observational. I think you did yourself really proud today.”

Anim’s greatest compliment was yet to come as Cowell paused before addressing the comic on stage.

“Kojo, I’m going to be really honest with you, I don’t really like comedians on this show,” he said. “But I love you,” he added, hitting the golden buzzer.