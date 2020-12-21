Kojo Antwi Rocks Accra

Kojo Antwi

Veteran highlife musician, Kojo Antwi, will host his annual musical concert dubbed ‘The Ultimate Celebration of Love with the Maestro Kojo Antwi’, on Thursday, December 24, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra to usher in the Christmas celebration.

The legendary musician initially decided to hold on with the concert because of the Covid-19 pandemic but believed with or without Covid-19 love should prevail.

The event is anticipated to be historic because it will feature selected performing musicians, including Stonebwoy, who had collaborations with Kojo Antwi this year on Stonebwoy’s ‘Nkuto’ and the maestro’s ‘Akyekyedie Nantie’.

Kojo Antwi who has carved a niche for himself in the Ghanaian music scene is expected to thrill patrons with most of his love songs on his various albums.

Surprisingly announcing this year’s event on his Facebook page, Kojo Antwi stated, “Love in the social distance edition.”

He is expected to perform some of his popular love songs such as ‘Amirika’, ‘Nfa Me Nko Ho’, ‘Densu’, ‘Adiepena’, ‘Me Dee Ne Wo A’, ‘Odo Ano Wappi,’ ‘Medofo Pa’, ‘Dadie Anoma’ and ‘Me Nya Ntaban A’.

With a remarkable 22 albums to his credit and many laurels, including the West Africa Tourism Award, the All Africa Music Awards, the Kora Award and the Our Music Award under his belt, Kojo Antwi is a trusted authority in Ghanaian music.

Born Julius Kojo Antwi, the Afro-pop, highlife and reggae icon first released a music album as far back as 1986.

Singing in English and Twi, Kojo Antwi has worked with international stars which include Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba among others; performing on many local and international music platforms.

By George Clifford Owusu