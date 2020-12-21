Ghana Make-Up Reality Show Soon

Eunice Gbedemah, CEO of Too Sweet Event Group

Too Sweet Event Group Limited in collaboration with 3D Multimedia has announced that it is coming out with an exciting make-up reality show dubbed the ‘Make-Up Artist Show’.

The reality show is a talent competition that seeks to give both professional and amateur make-up artists the platform to develop their skills.

The goal of this reality show is to educate, inspire and unearth the make-up passion hidden in the youth. It will be launched in the first week of January.

The show will bring in different celebrities as well as beauty and fashion icons to judge, mentor and host weekly competitions.

The first of its kind, the show is designed to recruit make-up artist and further train them to become professionals. It also serves as a platform for make-up artists to exhibit and nurture their talents and contribute immensely to the burgeoning make-up and fashion industry in Ghana.

Opened to unisex make-up artists in the country, the show would hit the screens after January next year and last for 13 weeks.

The audition for its upcoming television reality show will take place from January 15 to 17 in Accra.

In all, 20 make-up artists will be picked from various auditions that will be supervised by judges.

When the show commences there will be evictions to allow the best ones to continue for the ultimate prize.

The make-up artists will be engaged in series of activities to get the best out of them.

The final 10 will go for the grand finale, with the overall winner being guaranteed an international contract with a make-up company, make-up accessories and other attractive souvenirs from sponsors.

The organizers said that the event would break barriers and make an impact in Ghana’s make-up industry.

They said they decided to embark on this project because a lot of talents in the make-up industry were going waste.

The organizers, however, announced that the show would be launched before the audition, adding that a number of activities such as exhibition of beauty products would be held during the launch.

The date and venue for launch will be announced soon.

By George Clifford Owusu