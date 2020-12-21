Entertainment Achievement Awards Launched

Jessica Opare Saforo

The maiden edition of a new award scheme, Entertainment Achievement Awards (EAA), has been launched at a colourful ceremony held at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi.

The awards scheme seeks to recognize, unearth, encourage and celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players, who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art and in their chosen fields of endeavour.

Being organized by Citi FM in partnership with Orange FM in Kumasi, the event also aims at leading the way in sanitising and transforming Ghana’s entertainment scene, in a bid to create artistic products that can firmly compete on any global stage.

The launch, which was attended by entertainment stakeholders and the media in Kumasi, was used to unveil the various categories of the awards scheme. The plaque for the awards was also unveiled.

Scheduled for February 20, 2021, the event has 25 categories which include Cultural Troupe of the Year, Ghanaian Movie of the Year, Event of the Year, Stand-up Comedian of the Year, Entertainment Personality of the Year, Model of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the year among others.

Some entertainment industry personalities who graced the launch ceremony included broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko, blogger Ameyaw Debrah, multi-instrumentalist Kwame Yeboah Kofi Adinkra and a host of others.

Speaking at the launch, the Programmes Manager, Jessica Opare-Saforo, said the Entertainment Achievement Awards would run and execute an entertainment and lifestyle awards scheme that brought prestige and decorum to the creative arts space.