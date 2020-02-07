Konadu Predicts Dawu Win

Coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has promised a win over Dreams FC at Dawu this Sunday. The coach guided his side to record yet another stalemate results at Sogakope on Wednesday.

But he believes victory beckons when they travel to face sixth-placed Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

After the Sogakope clash against WAFA, the former Black Stars deputy coach said, “We managed to grab a point here. It is not a bad results; let’s meet in Dawu for a win.”

Kotoko has not recorded a win after their 2-1 win over perennial foes in Accra, recording two successive draws against Liberty and WAFA.

In other games, King Faisal will welcome WAFA to Baba Yara tomorrow, while Legon Cities play as guests of Inter Allies.

On Sunday, Ashgold will host Liberty Professionals, with Ebusua Dwarfs travelling to Bechem to play Bechem United.

Current leaders Berekum Chelsea will play as guests of Elmina Sharks, with free scoring Great Olympics hosting Eleven Wonders.

Karela FC will be at home against Medeama, who are third on the log, while Hearts of Oak will trek to Dormaa to face second-placed Aduana Stars.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum