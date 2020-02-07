GBA Slaps Allotey… With 6-Month Suspension

Patrick Allotey

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has slapped beleaguered boxer, Patrick Allotey, with a six-month ban.

About three weeks ago, Allotey, a WBO Africa Super Welterweight champion, was seen in a video assaulting a Kotoko fan during the Hearts of Oak-Asante Kotoko super clash in Accra.

The said video captured Allotey ordering the victim to leave, but the fan with a Kotoko flag declined, which resulted in a scuffle.

Allotey succeeded in battering the fan (Michael Siaw) with hooks.

His actions infuriated many football folks, who pushed for his (Allotey) arrest following the Accra Sports Stadium incident.

Consequently, the GBA invited the boxer for further interrogations yesterday and per their code of ethics handed him a temporary ban.

A statement signed by Lawyer Peter Zwennes, president, GBA, captured it thus, “… Following the hearing, the GBA found you liable on your own plea and has imposed six months of your professional boxing licence as the appropriate sanction.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum