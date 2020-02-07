6 Arrested Over Ex-Malaga Coach Sex Video

Victor Sanchez del Amo

Spanish police have arrested six individuals who were allegedly involved in leaking the sexually explicit video of former Malaga coach Victor Sanchez del Amo on the internet.

Sanchez del Amo reported on Twitter on January 7 that a crime had been committed against his privacy and claimed he had been victim of harassment and blackmail before the video was posted online.

He was initially suspended by the Spanish second division club before being sacked four days after the video was released “for disciplinary reasons.”

Malaga’s police cyber crime unit had been investigating the incident.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, three of those individuals were arrested in Malaga while the others were detained in Cordoba.

Sanchez del Amo, 43, announced that last month he had taken legal action against Malaga for unlawful dismissal.