Korea Funds $100m Worth Techiman Water Project

The Government of the Republic of Korea as part of its Development Cooperation activities will finance the Techiman Water Supply Project in the Bono East Region of Ghana with an amount of $100 million.

The funds would be allocated under the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) which is dedicated to providing concessional loans for partner countries to build infrastructure to achieve sustainable growth through the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

The purpose of the project is to provide water supply to Techiman, capital city of the Bono East Region and its environs to meet demand by rehabilitating and expanding existing water supply facility to deliver good quality water. The project when completed will increase accessibility to potable water supply, reduce water borne diseases and improve the general health status of the inhabitants. It will also help in enhancement of economic activities like agro-based Industries and tourism potential in the area.

The scope of work includes construction of intake weir and facilities, water treatment plant, distribution reservoir, intermediate pumps, among others.

Water and Sanitation issue is a priority sector to National Economy and the Government of Ghana’s “Water for All Agenda” seeks to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to potable water while attaining targets under the Sustainable Development Goals 6 and 3; Attaining Clean Water and Sanitation, and Good health and Well-being respectively.

The Korean Government continues to support infrastructure development through agencies like KOICA and EXIM Bank of Korea as well as the Embassy.

The Korean government had also successfully financed the USD55.5million Wa Water Supply Project which was commissioned by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in October 2017.

This new project, the Techiman Water Supply Project would start upon completion of the national procedures such as Cabinet acceptance and approval of the Parliament of Ghana.

It also symbolizes the firm commitment of the Korean government to this agenda and anticipates an even more deepened bilateral relationship between the countries in the years to come.