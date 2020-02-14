MTN Announces Exciting Packages For February

MTN Ghana has announced exciting packages for its customers during the month of February.

The packages will be given to customers to appreciate them for their loyalty and love for the brand.

The offers makes available multiple rewards to selected MTN customers between the 10th of February 2020 and the 28th of February 2020.

Some of the packages for customers will include 4G devices, executive gifts set and customised chocolates.

Some customers will receive launch vouchers from the Labadi Beach Hotel whilst others will be invited to exclusive movie mania on 14th February at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra Mall and Watch and Dine Cinema in Kumasi.

MTN Pulse customers, will receive GHc50 worth of KFC vouchers or airtime when they correctly answer questions in the MTN – KFC Pulse Challenge on YFM.

In addition, MTN Pulse subscribers who make payments via MTN MoMo at the Potbelly Shack stand a chance of winning a large pizza or a meal of their choice.

Pulse App users can also capture a screenshot of their preferred valentine gift (e.g Shopping vouchers, Potbelly Shack Vouchers, Movie Tickets, Modems, Selfie Sticks etc.) in GIF format, share it on the Pulse App and that dream gift could be theirs.

“Customers should please note that winners of these promotions will be contacted through MTN’s official line 0244300000,” the company said in a release.

Redemption of prizes are free and winners will not be asked to make any payments in cash or in kind, it stated.