Korle Bu CEO Tests Positive for Covid-19

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Dr. Daniel Asare, has been infected with Covid-19.

The CEO of the largest teaching hospital in the country tested positive about 10 days ago and has since been receiving treatment at one of the treatment facilities in Accra.

Sources at the hospital say the staff at the administration block were tested following the incident and three turned out positive.

The positive patients have since been put in an isolation facility.

The Medical Affairs Director of KBTH, Dr. Ali Samba who is also a national coordinator of Ghana Covid-19 case management team has been acting as CEO.

Dr. Asare is among top officials in Ghana’s health sector who have contracted the disease.

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman-Manu, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Lydia Dsane-Selby are both receiving treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri