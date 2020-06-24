Gov’t Urges Ghanaians To Undertake Constant Desilting

Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea

Government has urged Ghanaians to engage in constant desilting of drains.

The move, according to the government, is to help prevent the perennial flooding especially in Accra.

Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea made the call during a press conference at the Information Ministry on Wednesday, June 24.

He says residents across major parts of the country where flooding occur annually should engage in frequent voluntary desilting of drains to augment government’s effort in ending perennial flooding in the country.

The call follows recent flooding in Accra which caused the deaths of some five persons.

He said government was planning to introduce nationwide underground sewage systems to tackle flooding.

However, he said citizens

must do their bit in resolving the issue.

He told journalists that the country has had opened drains since Dr Nkrumah’s regime, however, Nana Addo’s regime is very focused in dealing with the situation once and for all.

By Melvin Tarlue