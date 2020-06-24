Covid19: Dan Botwe On Admission At UG Medical Centre

Dan Botwe

Minister for Regional Reorganization, Dan Botwe, is reportedly on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

According to the Minister who is also a Member of Parliament, “I have undertaken several tests including tests for Covid19 and awaits results.

He noted that “I will endeavor to inform the general public about my results when I am informed of it.”

Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is also on admission at the Medical Centre awaiting his coronavirus test result.

By Melvin Tarlue