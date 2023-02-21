Korle Bu Sickle Cell Clinic Gets Support

The team at the Sickle Cell Clinic

AirtelTigo has donated medical equipment and supplies to the Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics (Sickle Cell Clinic), Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to show love to people living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

The medical equipment donated included infrared vein finders, mobile oxygen cylinders (40ltr), pulse oximeters, mobile ECG machines (12 channel), cardiac monitor (invasive), centrifuges, and other medical supplies meant for the screening and management of Sickle Cell Disease.

The donation is in line with the AirtelTigo Touching Lives_Sickle Cell Edition which seeks to educate and inform Ghanaians about Sickle Cell disease, how to support persons living with it and the importance of knowing one’s sickle cell status.

Speaking during the presentation at the Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics (Sickle Cell Clinic), KBTH, Leo Skarlatos, Chief Executive Officer at AirtelTigo noted that Valentine’s Day could not have been a better time to raise awareness on Sickle Cell Disease by empowering persons living with the condition.

“Today, as people exchange gifts as a showcase of their love, we equally continue to ‘walk the talk’ by showing our love and advocating for persons living with Sickle Cell Disease through this donation to the Sickle Cell Unit for patients to enjoy better quality life”, he added.

Dr. Amma Benneh-Akwasi Kuma, Director of the Sickle Cell Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, expressed gratitude to AirtelTigo for its heartwarming gesture during this period of love.

“We are very excited for the show of love; the items donated are things we are in dire need of and have had on our wish list for a long tim, she noted.