Korle Bu Suspends Elective Surgeries

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has suspended all elective surgeries until further notice due to ongoing issues with the lifts at the surgical block.

In a notice signed by Professor J. E. Mensah of the Surgical Department, the hospital assured that “critical care is not compromised” during this period.

“We have decided to suspend all elective surgeries until further notice. During this period, we will focus solely on emergency cases to ensure that critical care is not compromised,” Professor Mensah stated.

The hospital has relocated emergency cases to alternative facilities, including the Ground Floor Surgical (Neuro), Accident Centre, and Pediatric and Gynaecology theatres.

Patients undergoing these procedures will be admitted to Ward G, Ward N, Ward A, and Ward B.

“We are making every effort to complete the work as quickly as possible to minimize disruption and resume normal operations,” KBTH said in a statement.

The suspension of elective surgeries has raised concerns about patient safety and access to critical care.

However, the hospital has assured that emergency cases will receive prompt attention.

-BY Daniel Bampoe