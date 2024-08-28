Water Crisis Hits Accra East Over Burst Transmission Line

A water supply crisis is gripping eastern Accra, leaving thousands of residents without access to clean water.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has attributed the disruption to a burst transmission line, which was initially repaired, only to reveal further challenges that necessitated another shutdown.

The affected communities, including Dodowa, Oyibi, Frafraha, Adenta, Madina, Ashongman, Haatso, La, Osu, Kanda, Airport Residential Area, Legon, and surrounding areas, have been without water since Sunday, August 25.

In a statement, the GWCL’s management has urged consumers to conserve water, warning of potential further disruptions.

According to the statement, despite assurances that engineers are working around the clock to replace the weak section of the transmission line, residents are growing increasingly frustrated with the situation.

The company’s inability to complete repairs promptly has raised concerns about its preparedness for such emergencies.

In a bid to mitigate the impact, GWCL has deployed water tankers to essential service providers like hospitals and schools.

However, this measure may not be enough to alleviate the suffering of residents, who are struggling to access clean water for their daily needs.

The water crisis has sparked questions about GWCL’s infrastructure and maintenance protocols.

As the company races to complete repairs by Wednesday, August 28, residents are left to wonder how such a critical failure could occur, and what measures will be taken to prevent future disruptions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe