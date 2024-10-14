Korsah Hints Electoral Area Funding

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has hinted at the implementation of the Electoral Area Share of the Common Fund (EASCF) initiative in the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

EASCF is one of the transformative policies under NPP manifesto anchored on “Selfless Leadership, Bold Solutions for Jobs and Business to enable assembly members to facilitate development at the Electoral Area level.

Speaking in an interview at the 2024 Nationwide Orientation and Training for new members of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), Adjei-Mensah Korsah stated that the Common Fund, which is the priority of Dr. Bawumia, will elevate the role of assembly members in local governance, enhance their leadership influence and make them key players in the development process at the grassroots level.

“Through that fund, we expect them to be able to tackle menial problems at their local levels, just as an MP’s Common Fund, or the assembly has a Common Fund, the electoral area for that matter the assembly member should also have a Common Fund to be able to do the million things that they have to do,” he said.

The minister reiterated government’s commitment to the provision of logistics such as motorbikes and others to staff.

The training of assembly members commenced on September 24 to October 19, 2024 in all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) nationwide.

On the benefits to the development of local governance, he said the training not only exposes the assembly members to the local governance system and the roles expected of them, but also provides the needed leadership skills and attitudinal changes required to make local governance work for all.

“I have gone through this programme and I am sure assembly members will be adequately prepared for effective performance of their envisaged and emerging roles and responsibilities,” he added.

The minister added that as a follow-up to the nationwide orientation and training, the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) with the support of the Government of Ghana, the Swiss Embassy, and USAID will deliver the Next Generation Leadership Training for assembly members.

Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies, Prof. Nicholas Awortwi, announced the release of the second edition of the practitioners’ handbook designed for assembly members.

This initiative is part of a broader orientation and training programme aimed at equipping local leaders with essential knowledge for their roles.

“This resource is crucial for enhancing the performance of assembly members in their duties,” Prof. Awortwi stated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke