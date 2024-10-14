Berekum Council Hands Symbolic Key To Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia at the Berekum Palace

The Berekum Traditional Council has symbolically handed the key to Berekum to Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a move which demonstrates their absolute support for Dr. Bawumia’s presidential bid, the Berekum Traditional Council, while welcoming Dr. Bawumia to Berekum Friday morning, gave the NPP flagbearer all access to the community.

“We have handed over the key to Berekum to you,” Osaberima Yeboah Datteh II, Acting President of the Council told Bawumia on behalf of the Council.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia, Osaberima Yeboah Datteh II commended the NPP flagbearer for his impact as Vice President, as well as his vision, which he intends to implement as President.

“You have not been President before but you have done a lot. As President, I believe you’ll do a lot,” he said.

“I urge the people to support you because I believe that if you are supported, you will do a lot for us and the country.”

The Traditional Council also expressed gratitude to the NPP for the support it has offered Berekum.

“Berekum is very grateful to the NPP government for the development it has brought to us.

“You look at the market that has been built and also our main roads, which have been tarred. We are very fortunate because not every town has such opportunities. Berekum is very grateful.

“Berekum and your party are like twins. Always, we vote for you and I am confident the people will continue to support you because of what you bring on board,” he added.

The Chief, on behalf of the Council, appealed to Dr. Bawumia to see to the completion of the Berekum town roads as President.

Dr. Bawumia also expressed gratitude to the Traditional Council for their warm welcome and encouragement, assuring them that he will continue the good works of his predecessors in the NPP, Presidents Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Bawumia noted further that the NPP has demonstrated that it is the only party which has showed care and concern for all Ghanaians by implementing social interventions such as National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and School Feeding Programme by President Kufuor, as well as Free Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), One Constituency One Ambulance, Ghana Card, among others, by President Akufo-Addo, which every Ghanaian is benefitting.