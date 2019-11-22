‘Kotoko Can’t Retire Me’

Jordan Opoku

Veteran Ghana Premier League midfielder Jordan Opoku says he is the best player in the current squad of Asante Kotoko and no one can force him to retire or leave the club.

Various media reports from Kumasi indicate that the Porcupine Warriors are not ready to renew Jordan’s current contract which ends in December 2019, but the midfielder is optimistic of staying at the club for the upcoming league campaign.

The reports further stated that the Kumasi-based club is planning to organise a farewell match for Jordan Opoku, but speaking on the Accra-based Angel FM, he denied those rumours.

“Kotoko cannot organise a testimonial match for me when I have not told them that I am retiring from football. I am the best player in Kotoko now.”

“I have a month-and-half contract with them and they told me that they are not ready to extend it, but I don’t have a problem with it,” he added.

