Kotoko Capture Creative Midfielder

Champions Asante Kotoko yesterday completed the signing of midfielder Ernest Osei Poku, the club has announced.

And per the agreement, the midfielder has signed a three-year deal after completing routine medical.

He was snapped on a free transfer by the Porcupine Warriors.

“New in the City of Kumasi is 𝐄𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐬𝐞𝐢 𝐏𝐨𝐤𝐮.

“The midfielder joins us on a free transfer in a three-year deal having completed routine medical checks. 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗢𝘀𝗲𝗶,” a post on the Twitter page of Asante Kotoko stated.

The signing forms part of preparations to augment their squad ahead of their Premier League title defence as well as participation in the CAF Champions League.

From The Sports Desk