Kotoko Capture Creative Midfielder

ย Champions Asante Kotoko yesterday completed the signing of midfielder Ernest Osei Poku, the club has announced.

And per the agreement, the midfielder has signed a three-year deal after completing routine medical.

He was snapped on a free transfer by the Porcupine Warriors.

โ€œNew in the City of Kumasi is ๐„๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ข ๐๐จ๐ค๐ฎ.

โ€œThe midfielder joins us on a free transfer in a three-year deal having completed routine medical checks. ๐—ช๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ข๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ถ,โ€ a post on the Twitter page of Asante Kotoko stated.

The signing forms part of preparations to augment their squad ahead of their Premier League title defence as well as participation in the CAF Champions League.

From The Sports Desk