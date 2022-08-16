NDC Minister Faces Sack …Summoned Before NEC Today

Former Eastern Regional Minister, Antwi Boasiako Sekyere is most likely to be expelled from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over his attendance of the inauguration of the refurbished resting place for the late President Atta Mills.

The refurbished Askmdwee Park was spearheaded by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC, has summoned the former minister who is now the campaign coordinator for Dr Duffuor for president for participating in Koku Anyidoho’s 10th-anniversary ceremony of late President John Atta Mills.

Sources told DGN Online that he is likely to be dismmised from the party when he fails to give tangible reason for his participation in the anniversary.

Per a statement issued on Saturday, July 23, 2022, the NDC warned its members to stay away from participating in the event held on Sunday July 24, to commemorate the 10th anniversary since it was not sanctioned by the party.

However, Mr. Antwi Boasiako Sekyere defied the directives and participated in the event organised by government in collaboration with the Atta Mills Institute after the renovation of Asomdwee Park.

The former minister a former campaign coordinator for Atta Mills when he was in opposition before the 2008 election attended the programme with Alhaji Baba Kamara former National Security Advisor to John Mahama, Allotey Jacobs among others.

Painfully,, Mr. Boasiako Sekyere is said to have laid a wreath on behalf of NDC without its knowledge and authorisation.

This action, the NDC considers “contravened FEC’s directive and FEC needs an explanation,” per a statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Mr. Boasiako Sekyere has been given until the close of Tuesday, August 16, 2022, to appear before its Functional Executive Committee for a query.

“Consequently, you are by this letter hereby invited to meet with the FEC on Tuesday, the 16th of August, 2022 at 2 pm at the second floor conference room of the national headquarters for a discussion on the matter. Please endeavor to attend and on time,” the letter added.

By Vincent Kubi