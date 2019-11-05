Kotoko Coach In ‘Exile’

Kjetil Zachariassen

Asante Kotoko Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen is in ‘exile’ in Abidjan following his failure to guide his side to advance to the next of the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday, according to reports.

The team is expected to arrive home without the expatriate, and indications are that officials of the club have told him they cannot guarantee his safety on arrival, hence the decision to stay in the French country.

Kotoko struggled to beat the Cote d’Ivoire side 1-0 via a spot kick in the first leg in Kumasi.

A week on, they failed to capitalise on an almost empty stadium and lost 0-2 to the less-fancied side, exiting them from the competition.

That has incensed their fans who went through the ordeal of paying double to watch the first leg due to the fact that it was rained off on day one.

And explaining what accounted for the coach’s current exile status, Charles Kuoadio, Kjetil’s agent, denied reports that the coach was missing, but revealed that management cannot guarantee his security on arrival per the current happenings.