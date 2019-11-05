Tema-Mpakadan Railway Completion Ahead On Schedule

Akhil Gupta

WORK ON the 97-kilometre Tema-Mpakadan railway line is expected to be completed 9 months ahead of time, Akhil Gupta, Executive Director of AFCONS Infrastructure Limited assured.

According to him, the project was scheduled to be completed in July 2021 but it would rather be completed in September 2020.

He stated that though the project was redesigned to provide lodgings will not affect the date of completion since AFCONS Infrastructure is committed to add value to the delivery of their works,

“This railway project has been basically conceived as part of the multi-model transport infrastructure for Ghana. This means that from Tema Port, the goods apart from passengers can be carried through this railway line to Mpakadan and loaded on the Volta River to the Northern part of the country,” Mr. Gupta stated.

He said the project is about 50 percent complete, saying the company was on track with its timelines and was even doing better on its monthly targets.

Speaking with DAILY GUIDE ahead of today’s sod cutting of a $20 million railway bridge on the Volta Lake President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Executive Director said the 300 meters bridge project which would be completed in September 2020 would not only improve railway transportation but it will also boost revenue for the country.

He stated that the pending project would give them the needed boost to bid for other projects in the country as a result of their high portfolio of major projects undertaken in the marine, road, port and construction sectors across the globe.

Mr. Gupta said AFCONS Infrastructure Limited is opened to other railway development and road constructions in the country.

The Executive Director has expressed optimism of his company partnering government to address the infrastructure deficit facing the country.

AFCONS Infrastructure Limited, a subsidiary of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an India’s third largest construction company and was awarded the contract on July 2, 2018.

The project begins from Tema through Afienya, North Tongu District in the Volta Region, Manya Krobo and terminates at Mpakadan, a few kilometres away from Akosombo.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema