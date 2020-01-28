Kotoko Fans Spray Cash… On Wonder Kid …Each Player Pockets GH¢2,000

Matthew Cudjoe

Asante Kotoko’s Matthew Cudjoe left the Accra Sports Stadium thousands of cedis richer after the Hearts-Kotoko epic clash.

The nimble-footed started the game from the bench, but his deft touches contributed to his side’s winning goal.

His sheer brilliance on the pitch stirred some of the many fans who thronged the stadium to dig deep into their pockets to bless the player financially.

His pocket was not deep enough to accommodate the cash gift, so he resorted to using his shirt for the gesture.

He made a strong impression with his debut goal when Kotoko hosted Ebusua Dwarfs in Kumasi last week.

Nicknamed Messi, he emerged the overall best in the maiden Baby Jet U-15 soccer tournament at the Accra Academy Park two years ago.

His manager, Sammy Anim Addo, believes in Cudjoe lies a great talent for the club and country.

Kotoko left the capital with all the points with a 2-1 score line.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Dr. Kwame Kyei, Executive Director of Kotoko, has honoured his word by paying each player GH¢2,000 for the Accra conquest that realised $130,000 gate proceeds.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum