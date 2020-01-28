Global Soccer Mourn Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Gigi

Soccer icons across the globe have paid glowing tribute to the late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, and his daughter.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among several people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN. Bryant was 41.

Drafted 13th overall in 1996 out of Lower Merion High School outside of Philadelphia, Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP. The 18-time All Star retired in 2016 after 20 seasons in the league, all with the Los Angeles Lakers.

David Beckham, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were among many in the global football community who paid tribute to Bryant and his daughter.

Neymar has also paid tribute to late basketball legend with a goal celebration in Paris St-Germain’s win at Lille.

African stars ‒ including Chelsea great Didier Drogba, KP Boateng, Taye Taiwo, Ahmed Elmohamady, Yannick Bolasie and Asisat Oshoala ‒ were shocked to hear the news of the death of the former Los Angeles Lakers icon Bryant.





