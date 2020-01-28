PGA Thanks All

Otumfuo Osei-Tutu being flanked by Alfred Baku and an official

The President of the Professional Golfers Association of Ghana (PGA), Tony Kwame Mintah, captain of the players, John ‘Wonders’ Mawuli, the executives and the entire members of PGA have expressed their sincerest gratitude to Gold Fields Ghana Limited and other sponsors for a successful sixth edition of the PGA championship.

It was held from December 4 to 7 last year at Damang in the Western Region.

“PGA salutes his Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the special guest of honour for the recent PGA championship, Mr. Nick Holland Group CEO of Gold Fields Global and his wife, who made time out of their busy schedules to grace the event,” a release from the communications department of PGA stated.

“PGA would also like to extend appreciation to Mr. Alfred Baku, Gold Fields’ Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa, for the importance he always places on the championship and make sure the competition purse increases every year,” it added.

“We say thank you to the championship’s Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mr. Hans De Beer, VP Engineering & Project for Gold Fields; Vice Organising Committee Chairman, Mr. Roger Adamah (Gold Field Ghana’s Unit Manager Project); VP, Human Resource Manager, Mr. Francis Eduku.

We cannot forget Adelaide Arthur for always making sure meetings were scheduled on time. Special gratitude to Mr. Derrick Amoakwah-Mensah, Captain of Damang Golf Club, for always allowing the PGA to use the Damang golf course, Tournament Director Mr. Akwasi Prempeh and his team for always putting the course in shape for players to enjoy,” the release disclosed.

It added, “We cannot end without extending our appreciation to BCM, Engineers & Planners, Zen Petroleum, ATS, AIA Ghana Limited, Total Ghana, Gaso Petroleum, Genser Energy, Boison Construction Limited, Seedco Construction, Wayoe Engineering & Construction, De Simone Limited Group, Wilhelm Limited Civil Engineering & Building Construction, DMA and AEL for their unending support for PGA championship for the past six years.

“We also say bravo to our hardworking caddies.PGA is grateful for your time, direction and support that made the 2019 championship a success,” it concluded.

From The Sports Desk