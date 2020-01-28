NHIA Cements Ties With Media

Oswald Essuah Mensah, Deputy Director Corporate Affairs, NHIA (2nd right) and his assistant (3rd left) with the Daily Guide team

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has paid a working visit to the offices of Daily Guide Network (DGN) whose brands are Daily Guide Newspaper, DGN TV and Guide Radio.

The visit, which was led by the Director in charge of Marketing under the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the NHIA, Oswald Essuah Mensah, was to deepen the existing good relationship between the two organizations.

Mr. Mensah expressed appreciation to DGN for supporting the NHIS over the years as a media partner.

He said the visit was to share the positive developments at the authority aimed at ensuring every Ghanaian has access to free medical care under the scheme.

The NHIA recently announced that it had exceeded its membership target of 12 million active members. The authority attributed the feat to the introduction of the mobile renewal service platform, a fully homegrown game changer innovation.

Mr. Mensah said the authority had introduced an avenue where clients can give feedback on claims presented in their names to the authority for reimbursement, adding “so now, the members have become participants and not spectators.”

The NHIS director said health facilities were being encouraged to present claims on time and where possible they should present the claims electronically to facilitate verification before payments are made within the stipulated 90-day period.

Besides, he noted that the authority had expanded its legal department to ensure stakeholders are working in strict compliance with the provisions of the law that established the NHIS, including prosecution at the law courts where necessary.

The NHIA team was received by Fortune Alimi, DGN Executive Editor; William Yaw Owusu, Editor, Daily Guide, and A.R. Gomda, Chief News Editor, Daily Guide.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri