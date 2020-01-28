Diplomatic Golf Tourney Ends On High

The winners displaying their silverware

A spirited golf play characterised the maiden Diplomatic Invitational Tournament at the Achimota Golf Club a few days ago.

And to the organisers of the 18-hole event, the keenly contested competition seeks to promote the sport among the diplomatic corp fraternity and members of the golfing community.

It attracted about 120 golfers from all the golf clubs and some ambassadors from the diplomatic corp.

Competition secretary Kwaku Ofosuhene, in a post-tournament interview, said, “We are urging the corporate world and all to visit the Achimota Golf Club, modern day golf facility to come play and network. Positioning ourselves ‘Beyond The Return’, Achimota Golf Club with its collaboration with Labadi Beach Hotel provides a fraternity platform for all visiting Ghana. It was the maiden edition and we want to annualise it.”

A respectable point of 42 handed Sangae Cho the men’s Group A top prize, while Ambassador Sungsoo Kim and Geoffrey Coffie followed with 41 and 39 points respectively.

It was Kyung Tang Hong, who emerged tops in the men’s Group B category with 41 points. Olukayode Edum finished second with 37 points, with Ibrahim Bah amassing 36 points to place third.

Florida Hurtubise recorded a 40-point, beating Mercy Werner by six strokes to win the ladies silver division. Elizabeth Aku Yaba lost to Werner on count back.

It was Celebrity Golf lady captain Helen Appah, who dominated in the ladies Group B with 38 points, beating Kang Youngnk by just a stroke, while Elizabeth Asomugha finished in third place with 33 points.

Former Achimota Golf Club captain Renee Kwame Gameli left the course as the closest to the pin winner, while Helen Appah grabbed the ladies’ version.

Leticia Amponsah Mensah was adjudged the longest drive winner for the ladies, while Seidu Foster won that for the men.

It was sponsored by the diplomatic community.

From The Sports Desk