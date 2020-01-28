‘Ole Alo’ Deserves Best African Collaboration – DJ Sly

DJ Sly

Popular disc jockey (DJ), Gideon Alorgbey, aka DJ Sly, has appealed to the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to nominate his song ‘Ole Alo’ for Best African Collaboration and Best Video at this year’s event.

The category was introduced in 2019 and had ‘Akwabaa’ by Guilty Beatz, Mr Eazi, Patapaa and Pappy Kojo grabbing the award.

DJ Sly’s ‘Ole Alo’ features 2020 Sound City MVP Awards’ ‘Best Female Act’, Teni; 2018 AFRIMA ‘Best Female Artiste in Central Africa’, Daphne; 2016 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ EL and Nigerian artiste Skales.

The 2019 Ghana DJ Awards’ ‘Best Event DJ’ stated that he deserved the two nominations because his song and music video was the best on the market.

“No Ghanaian artiste has put together top African artistes from different countries on one song like I did. Considering the mileage and the quality of the song, nobody deserves the category than me,’’ he said.

The DJ said “Ole Alo” had gained recognition in East Africa, Central Africa and West Africa due to the selection of artistes from various regions of the continent.

He added that it would be unfair for organizers to exclude his single in the best collaboration and video category for this year’s event.