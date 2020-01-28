VGMA Decides On Shatta, Stonebwoy Return

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Theresa Ayoade, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has revealed that the reconstituted board of the VGMA is yet to meet to decide whether to lift the ban placed on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

She indicated that the reconstituted board has the power to decide whether the ban placed on the two dancehall artistes should be lifted or not.

The CEO said the decision to ban Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy was taken by the previous board, after the unfortunate incident that happened during last year’s awards ceremony.

Speaking at an industry stakeholders meeting held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, Theresa Ayoade indicated that since both artistes had been put before the law court, care should be taken when dealing with the issue.

She hinted that due to the security breaches at last year’s awards ceremony, security would be enhanced at this year’s edition of the awards which was expected to attract a number of personalities.

She appealed to the media to project the awards in a positive limelight and also move the industry beyond both artistes.

On his part, former Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse Ghana, George Quaye at the meeting, said the previous VGMA board should be lauded for taken bold decision to ban both artistes.

“The VGMA board and the entire organization deserve some commendation, because, trust me, if that punishment that was meted out to those two gentlemen was not done, they wouldn’t have come together,” he said.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were banned indefinitely from the awards scheme, stripped of all the awards they won last year and asked to return the plaques after they threw the 20th edition of the event into chaos.

While Stonebwoy was up the VGMA stage taking his award, Shatta Wale, his rival on the music scene, was seen approaching the stage with a host of others presumed to be his fans.

Stonebwoy who felt threatened, pulled out a handgun handed to him on stage by one of his entourage, a scene that sparked a scuffle between both artistes and their followers. The event was temporarily halted for close to 30 minutes, as security personnel moved to ensure orderliness.

After, they were invited by the police; Shatta Wale was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace while Stonebwoy was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace and display of a firearm in public without permission.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail at a cost of GH¢50,000 with a surety each.

Few weeks afterwards, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy held a press conference, announcing their decision to smoke the peace pipe.

