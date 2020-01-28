Ghanaians Urged To Give Akufo-Addo Another 4 Years

Lucky Mensah

Popular Ghanaian highlife musician, Lucky Mensah has called on Ghanaians to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December 7, general elections.

Mensah who admires Akufo-Addo’s achievements said he believed he would achieve more with his policies if he was given another term by the well-meaning Ghanaians.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has achieved a lot within three years of its administration and made significant strides in all sectors of the economy.

She said under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, a lot of social interventions had been introduced, including the famous free Senior High School (SHS) policy—to ameliorate the sufferings of Ghanaians, while many Ghanaians had been employed in the public sector.

Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’, the ‘Nkrato’ hitmaker was hopeful another term for Akufo-Addo and the NPP government would help them to make Ghana a better place for all.

The musician, who has been an active campaigner for the NPP through his songs, said Akufo-Addo had done well to fulfill most of his campaign promises.

He stated that implementing his flagship programme – Free SHS, construction of roads, classrooms and many other projects—showed how poised the government was, to develop the country.

The musician revealed his first child would be a beneficiary of the Free SHS policy this year, so mandating the government with an extra four years would help Ghanaians whose wards would be enrolled to Senior High Schools.