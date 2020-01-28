AEMA Inaugural Ceremony Postponed Over Protests

Hajia Alima Mahama – Local Government Minister

THE inaugural ceremony for elected assembly members in the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly (AEMA) last Thursday was postponed due to protests from some attendants.

The protests, it is believed, were caused by the inability of the municipal authorities to reach a consensus with participants over the number of persons to make up the 30 per cent of officers as government appointees, as provided by law.

With the total number of elected assembly members being 11, the authorities had suggested that the 30 per cent was supposed to be six individuals in all, whereas the protesting parties said it should be four.

From the point of the authorities, the total number of officers should be 13 – the 11 elected assembly members plus the municipal chief executive (MCE) and the member of Parliament for the area.

Out of this number, 30 per cent should be government appointees.

Based on their calculations, the 30 per cent of government appointees would be 5.57, which they interpreted as six persons.

However, the protesting parties did not understand this calculation, insisting that the number of government appointees has to be four.

With the authorities not willing to budge, they resorted to vehement protests.

It took a considerable effort from police personnel on ground to calm the situation.

Some persons, mostly women and young men, were seen clapping and chanting “away!” at the MCE, Hajia Salma Adams Kuta.

So far, no date has been set for the ceremony to be reconvened but the authorities say they will ensure all lingering issues are trashed out before a new date for the ceremony is set.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio