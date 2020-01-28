Rebecca Kwabi

The search for Miss Ghana 2020 begins early as Exclusive Events Ghana, the organiser of the oldest and the longest-running beauty contests in Ghana, chose this week to launch the pageant.

The launch ceremony would come off at the Tang Place Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 9:00am.

This year’s launch ceremony is three months ahead of last year’s ceremony which was held on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Organisers, according to NEWS-ONE’s investigation, are pushing things early this year to meet up with Miss World 2020 timelines.

The annual Miss Ghana pageant seeks to select queens who best fit the agenda of the Miss Ghana Foundation and also represent Ghana at the Miss World event.

Winners of the pageant are, therefore, expected to use the medium to transform the lives of deprived people and also help empower the vulnerable.

In the last few years, organisers have redirected the essence of the pageant’s monetary gains to also working vigorously to touch the lives of Ghanaians via the Miss Ghana Foundation.

Rebecca Kwabi (Miss Ghana 2019) would be handing over the crown to a new queen at the main Miss Ghana event to take place in a few months’ time.