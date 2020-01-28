Chief Imam Endorses Free SHS

Veep in a handshake with the Muslim Leadership

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has endorsed the free Senior High School (SHS) policy as he expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia during a function in Kyebi in the Eastern Region, last week.

“We are grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Bawumia, for this policy they have introduced regarding education. When there is education and there is knowledge, our affairs will be orderly and good,” he said.

The cleric was speaking during the opening of a three-day Conference of Zongo Chiefs held over the weekend.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was the guest of honour at the function, noted that no government in its first term under the Fourth Republic could match the economic record of the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, “Anybody can go and look at the data. The data speaks for itself. When you take them in totality, whether you are looking at the macro data, of inflation, exchange rates, interest rates as well as the real sector, social interventions, infrastructure, etc., there is no government in its first term that has been able to match the record of Akufo-Addo.”

He added that no government since independence had paid as much attention to the development of the Zongo communities as the government of President Akufo-Addo.

“This government is committed to holistic, inclusive national development and reducing the suffering of our people. No one should be left behind, especially in the Zongos. This commitment is evidenced by the establishment of a Ministry for Zongo and Inner City Development, the first in Ghana’s history, a Zongo Development Fund and the numerous infrastructure projects going on across Zongo communities in Ghana.

“We are paying Arabic instructors, whose allowances were cancelled by the previous government. There are also several national programmes ongoing, including the Free SHS programme. I can assure you that the welfare of Zongos is dear to the heart of this government,” he said.

Vice President Bawumia urged residents of the Zongo, particularly the youth, to resist attempts by politicians to use them for any violent undertaking, especially in this election year.

“In an election year, unscrupulous politicians are going to come to Zongo communities to recruit youth for violent purposes. You should educate the youth to ask politicians to bring their own children to lead any such acts of violence if indeed it is a worthy cause.

“I want to assure you that as a party that believes in the rule of law, we the NPP will continue to use legitimate arbitration processes for resolving political disputes,” he concluded.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kyebi