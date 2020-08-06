Kotoko Name New CEO Tomorrow

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko are set to name Nana Yaw Amponsah as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in an expected high-profile ceremony tomorrow, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Indications are that Manhyia handed the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant the appointment letter for the administrative role.

Following the top appointment, Amponsah is believed to have relinquished his position as president of Phar Rangers, a Division One side.

He emerged the choicest candidate after a long search and meetings between Manhyia and the newly constituted board headed by businessman Kwame Kyei.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the fine gentleman incurred the wrath of Manhyia and the board during the vetting committee, which nearly cost him the position.

But it emerged that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, after consultation with the board, has given him the nod.

He replaces Joseph Yaw Adu, who is currently the acting CEO of the Kumasi-based club.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum