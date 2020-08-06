Keche Releases Expensive Music Video

Keche

Sensational Ghanaian hiplife group, Keche, has released its music video to promote its latest hit single titled No Dulling.

The music video, which is currently making waves on YouTube and other social media networks, was carefully packaged to meet demand of its fans in Ghana and beyond.

The hiplife group, which is not new in the Ghanaian music scene, featured Kuami Eugene on its hit single.

The video, which took a number of days to shoot and a couple of weeks to edit and estimated to cost over GH¢90,000, was expected to break new grounds in the hiplife music video scene.

The members of Keche have outlined reasons why they invested an amount of GH¢90,000 in their video for their song, No Dulling.

The group said they wanted to represent their home country instead of the western style.

“Gone were those days when they thought it is just visuals and it won’t go anywhere; but then, music videos are fetching artiste a lot of money as well. So, once you do it better, you are able to get on all these big platforms and channels across the globe,” Keche – Joshua said.

They added that they do not think the amount was too much considering the quality they were looking for.

“People should not watch your previous videos, maybe five years back, and compare to what you are doing now and be like, your previous videos had good quality than the recent ones,” Keche – Andrew added.

Keche stated that their new management understood the game and how important quality visuals were, hence the huge sum spent on it.

Meanwhile, the group revealed they would release a 30-track album with 25 features with both Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes, with 20 music videos.