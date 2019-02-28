‘Kotoko Need Player Coach’

Isaac Owusu

EX-KOTOKO defender, Isaac Owusu, says Kotoko needs a player coach in their team.

He observed that Kotoko lacks a commander on the field of play, and that is a great worry.

According to him, lack of a commander-player on the field has been Kotoko’s bane.

He has therefore entreated Coach CK Akonnor to look for a player-coach.

“Kotoko needs a player who will act as a coach on the field of play during games.

“I have watched their matches and I don’t see any player commanding the team.

“Preferably, one midfielder should be elected as the player-coach on the field of play.”

Isaac Owusu, nicknamed ‘Ninja’ during his playing days, was speaking on Ashh FM.

He said there is no understanding between the Kotoko central defense.

Ninja suggested that Kotoko should have also a commander at their defense.

He described Kotoko’s central defense as too gentle and that he indicated is not good for the team.

Ninja felt also that Kotoko should get one robust player in their central defense to prevent goals.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi